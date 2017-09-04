Man recounts interrupting suspected burglar in Rock Island

"That's not right, something is wrong. There shouldn't have been anybody in there."

Russell Christ recounts his encounter with a suspected burglar on Sunday night. He's thankful that at the time he didn't quite realize what was happening.

As second vice chair of the Rock Island County Republican party, Christ stopped at the headquarter building in Rock Island Sunday night. He was picking up a few things to use in the Labor Day parades the next day. He had a brief encounter with a man inside that he believes could have gone much differently.

"All of a sudden I heard a voice say, 'Hello.' I said, 'Hello, who are you?' and he said he was a cleaning person," said Christ.

Christ grabbed what he was there for and locked back up behind him. On the way home, he told his wife what happened and it dawned on him that something wasn't right. His next move was to call the police.

Building owner, Jerry Schreiner noticed damage right away. There were multiple doors busted through, items all over the floor, and several security cameras ripped off the wall. Schreiner says footage shows two men ransacking the building. He discovered so far that they made off with some money and tools from his business, Vander Vending.

"It's just ironic that on Labor Day, a day we're celebrating work, these guys are in here stealing from people that work," said Schreiner. "We're glad nothing happened to Russell when he came in."

He believes Christ likely stopped the burglars from taking more. They've considered other scenarios that could have played out and say they're thankful the encounter didn't escalate.

"By the time I got back home after talking with police the reality of what could have happened just kind of set in," said Christ. "I mean, I'm a strong Christian and I believe in Psalm 91 which is the Psalm of protection."

The property owner says they were in the process of adding to security measures and he plans to step things up even more after this. Rock Island police say they are investigating the burglary and using the surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.