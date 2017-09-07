QC River Bandits return home for second playoff game

The QC River Bandits are coming home to the QC with the hopes of continuing on in the playoffs.

The team dropped their first Midwest League Quarterfinal series game on Sept. 6 to the Peoria Chiefs. The game was a close 4-3 loss.

Now the Bandits will have to win at home to continue on in the best of three series.

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live at Modern Woodmen Park on Sept. 7 ahead of the game. Tune in for more on the series and game two.

For ticket information, visit the River Bandits' website.