Kentucky group helping in Houston is ready to answer call for help in Florida

Kentucky Baptist Relief workers are volunteers and many pay their own way to travel to disaster areas. Among the 50 or so Kentuckians in Texas are Charles and Donna Castle. The couple has responded to aid disaster victims for 12 years. They say if the call for help comes, they answer.

"We are just blessed to be here. We receive the blessing. We are so glad to be able to help in whatever happens," Donna Castle said.

The couple is helping to feed those staying at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Kentucky Baptist Relief volunteers work mostly behind the scenes. They cook the food provided by the Red Cross for the victims.

"A lot of these people have lost everything and don't have the resources to start back," said Charles Castle.

"Just imagine that. If we can give them just a little bit of hope," said Donna Castle.

Those with the Kentucky group plan to be in Houston for at least another week. After they leave Houston, they may not go back home. They may head to Florida based on what Hurricane Irma does to the area.