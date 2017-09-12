Police department offers unfiltered access through Snapchat account

With over 500 million downloads, someone you know is probably using Snapchat.

"There are 100 million users that use Snapchat on a daily basis," said Public Information Officer Darrell Debusk of the Knoxville Police Dept. in Tennessee.

DeBusk said it's important to find new ways of connecting to youth, so the Knoxville Police Department created a Snapchat account.

"We feel like this is a way we can reach out to them. They're important to us, and we have messages we need to get out to them." DeBusk said.

Sgt. Samuel Henard says reaching people where they are is the first step to improve communication.

"We want to do some fun stuff, stuff that will make people smile, especially this young generation, so they can follow us and we can get information out to them," Sergeant Henard said.

When it comes to crime, you can send a direct message through the App. Sgt. Henard hopes that becoming more accessible to a younger generation creates a better relationship in the community they are sworn to protect.

"You know, we started it yesterday and we put it on Facebook and got it going, and I think tonight when I start my shift we're really going to start posting to get those new followers today and tonight, and once you see this, add us and watch as we unfold through our shift tonight." Sgt. Henard said.

KPD's username on Snapchat is: Knoxville_PD