Sheriff: Florida father left toddler outside through tropical storm

A man faces child cruelty charges, after his 19-month-old daughter was reportedly left outside during Tropical Storm Irma.

Angelo Mitchell

Police in Jasper, Florida arrested 36-year-old Angelo Mitchell Monday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff says the toddler's mother reported the child missing at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday from their Jasper home. Officers and deputies searched the area and used a tracking dog to try to find the child, but came up empty.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a passerby discovered the child, lying in the yard of a home nearby. The little girl was discovered about 400-500 yards from her house.

The sheriff says the 19-month-old suffered the whole night through the storm, exposed to the wind and rain, and was purple in color.

The child was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville for treatment. At this point, there's no update on her condition.

The sheriff says investigators believe Mitchell was drunk or high on drugs while caring for the child, and didn't remember where he left her.

Mitchell remains in the Hamilton County Jail.