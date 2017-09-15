QC River Bandits return home for Game 3 of the MWL Championship Series

The Quad Cities River Bandits are battling it out for a Midwest League Title for the 12th time in franchise history.

The Bandits took the first two games of a best of five series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps.

The QC team was on the road for both of those games, but the rest of the series will be held at Modern Woodmen Park.

Game Three is guaranteed, but further games hinge on if the Bandits pull out a third win in a row.

The Bandits return home Saturday, September 16 for the third game. It's set for 6:35 p.m.

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be live ahead of Game Three on Quad Cities Today. Tune in to hear how both the staff and team are preparing.

For ticket information, visit the River Bandits' website.