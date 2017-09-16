Senator Dick Durbin: 'The deportation clock is ticking'

Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) gave the Democratic weekly address. He talked about the possible negative impact of ending DACA and what US leaders are doing to come up with a solution.

DACA allows immigrant students to register with the government for a temporary legal status. These students, also called "dreamers," must pass a criminal and national security background check and pay a fee.

"They came to the United States as children. They grew up singing "The Star Spangled Banner" and pledging allegiance to the American flag," said Durbin.

He said that he wrote a letter to President Barack Obama with Senator Dick Lugar of Indiana seven years ago. In the letter, the senators asked the president to establish the program. Since that time, 800,000 immigrants received DACA protection.

Durbin said these immigrants benefit the country, filling positions like teachers, nurses, engineers, first responders, and military positions. He said during the next two years, with the repeal of DACA, these workers will be subject to rolling deportations.

"Don't believe the spin. Repealing DACA was never about putting America first or protecting American workers. Dreamers grew up in this country and are American in every way except their legal immigration status. They are job creators, not job stealers," he said.

He cited a study by the Center for American Progress that reported ending DACA would cost the country $433 billion in gross domestic product during the next decade.

"The president says it's up to Congress to fix it. He gave us six months. Congress now has an urgent and closing window to right this wrong and prevent this catastrophe for so many young people and their families and for their communities and our country. The deportation clock is ticking," he said.

Durbin said he introduced a bipartisan bill with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday.

"We are calling on the Republican leaders of the Senate, in the House Senator Mitch McConnell, Speaker Paul Ryan to bring it to the floor. If they do, I am confident the DREAM Act will pass both chambers of Congress with a strong bipartisan vote and then President Trump can decide whether to make it the law of the land with his signature," he said.

He ended the address by calling on immigrants protected under DACA to not lose faith and to keep working for their families, community, and country. He pledged to not stop fighting for them.

You can watch President Donald Trump's weekly address here: Senator Dick Durbin: 'The deportation clock is ticking'.