Dog named 'Lucky David' after surviving arrow shooting

Compassionate employees at the Jackson County Dog Pound in Ohio are nursing a wounded dog back to health after a disturbing arrow shooting.

"You can see he's a very sweet dog," said Deb Fout, Jackson County Dog Warden.

Not only is the dog sweet, but trusting -- an odd concept given everything he has been through.

"When you see them thin like this you have to wonder what kind of life did he have prior to this," Fout said.

He may not have a life at all if it weren't for two hikers who spotted him in the woods Monday.

They found him in the Cooper Hollow area with an arrow through his body.

"When we actually saw him laying there we thought he was dead," said Fout. "We went up to him and he barely lifted his head."

A vet who later operated on the dog believes the arrow may have been inside him for more than a day.

Fout believes a hunter likely got mad at the dog for scaring off a deer and shot him.

"This thing right here is razor sharp," said Fout, showing WSAZ the arrow that was removed from the dog's torso.

The pair who found the dog, along with two people from the pound, carried the pup on a stretcher almost a mile out of the woods.

They took him to Ohio Valley Animal Clinic in Wellston.

"I thought for sure he was going to be almost dead or bleeding out or something like that," said Dr. Laura Perry. "His name really suits him."

After taking X-rays, Perry said the arrow went through the dog's shoulder blades and through his spine. It did not hit anything vital and Perry believes he will make a full recovery, calling it nothing short of a miracle.

The pound employees named the dog "Lucky David." The meaning behind the lucky part is pretty obvious. David is the name of the man who found him in the woods. David was accompanied by a woman named Esther, but being a boy pup, they went with David.

Medical bills are not cheap and small town dog pound does not have a lot of money.

Jennifer Hughes, Fout's hands-on assistant, says dog tag sales and donations are their only sources of funding.

Fout says the community is simply amazing when it comes to helping the pound. When they find an animal in need, she says they do not even hesitate to take them to the vet because they know the community will help pay for it. That's just the caring people they are.

The $400 in vet bills for X-rays and the first round of Lucky David's antibiotics were paid for by the community.

Community members have also been stopping by the pound to donate items like toys and food.

"If we don't have people who care then we don't have the money to help," Hughes said.

Now, they are looking for a forever home for Lucky David.

"We're hoping to find a rescue to take him or possibly a really good home," Fout said. "We're going to be really picky where he goes."

In the meantime, they are giving Lucky David as much love as they possibly can as he heals.

"This isn't our job," Fout said. "This is our life. This is who we are. This is what we do."

Based on Lucky David's condition, his rescuers believe he was either a stray or a not well-cared for pet before he was shot.