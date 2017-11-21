Boy raises money, buys dogs for police department

For more than seven years, the Rifle Police Department's K-9 officer Tulo has been one of the most popular pooches in the Colorado town.

But now, he's ready to teach some new pups some new tricks.

"I got him when he was eight weeks old, we started training at about four months old," said Garrett Duncan, a Rifle police officer and Tulo's partner.

They say a dog is a man's best friend.

"We've been going to work pretty much every day since then," said Duncan.

Officer Garrett Duncan and his dog Tulo are quite the pair.

"He's always there when I need him. He's there to rest his head on my shoulder in our patrol car if I'm having a rough call or rough day," said Duncan.

Tulo's been working his tail off for years, learning to sniff out pot and other drugs.

"Recent case law has come down that says people over the age of 21 have a reasonable expectation of privacy to marijuana," said Duncan.

Now he's ready to pass his bone to some new pups.

"Ultimately, if marijuana is going to be legal, we might as well start doing things in the future differently," said Duncan.

But with no K-9 budget, the department was at a standstill, until they met Carter Fulk.

"I came here to learn more about police dogs so I could do my project board, so I figured out they needed new puppies," said Carter Fulk, who raised money to purchase the puppies.

Fulk made the purchase of two new puppies paw-sible through a GoFundMe.

"One of the officers hasn't been a K-9 officer and he's wanted to be one ever since he was a cop, so his dream came true," said Fulk.

Fulk's kind act not only surprised, but made the department's day,

"When I was that age I wasn't interested in that, so I was excited," said Rifle Police Officer Jared Bartunek, who know will become a K-9 officer.

The newest members of the Rifle P.D. are Jax and Makai, two adorable chocolate labs. They'll be trained to track down drugs, but pot isn't really a priority anymore.

"Puppies will be narcotic detective dogs, and they will also be trained in tracking," said Duncan.

Tulo will still be around town, even when he does retire. But the good news is, he's not giving up his post just yet, he'll be at Rifle P.D. through 2019.

"I think they'll learn a lot from Tulo," said Bartunek.

Now this old dog, is teaching some new tricks.

"So far he's got down sit, stay, not quite lay down yet," said Bartunek.

While these puppies have a long way to go, they'll be up to speed in no time.

"They're going to be big, and they look like good police dogs," said Fulk.

Officer Duncan isn't just Tulo's partner, but also his owner, he will now have Makai as well. Jax will be with Officer Bartunek, who has always wanted to be a handler.

Fulk is still fundraising, and hopes to cover general veterinary expenses. He said he hopes one day to become a cop.

You can find the GoFundMe page next to this article.