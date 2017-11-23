Bringing a piece of Thanksgiving to the streets

Thanksgiving is normally a time for people to go home and feast together with their loved ones, but not everyone has the luxury of even a roof over their head.

But on Sunday, the United Urban Warrior Society brought a piece of Thanksgiving to the streets of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Mabel Black Elk lives under a bridge near Roosevelt Park in Rapid City, and was one of the many homeless people receiving a warm meal at "Homeless Thanksgiving on the Street." Although she's grateful for the turkey, mashed potatoes and pie, she says she still can't afford an I.D. card, or even a pair of gloves.

"I'm struggling right now. Being homeless, I'm struggling. I'm dealing with whatever I can with right now. I'm by myself. I have my sister, but I'm still struggling," she said.

Black Elk says she suffered physical abuse from her husband. Then, she was evicted from her home four years ago, and she's been homeless ever since.

She explained her injuries from the past.

"Stabbed me in the neck. Bit my face. Broke my ankle. Put screws in there. Broke my elbow. Broke my knee. And he did a lot to me," Black Elk said.

And Black Elk is not alone in this situation. According to housing for the homeless dot org, there were 955 homeless individuals in South Dakota as of January 2017.

"Some day, one of us, we can be on the street. We can have a financial crisis in our life. We can have a medical crisis in our life that would put us on the street," said James Swan, found of the United Urban Warrior Society.

Multiple organizations and individuals donated their time and resources for the event, including Walter Deninger, secretary of the Socialist Party of the U.S.

"We believe that food is a human right, and that everyone deserves to eat regardless of race or sex or class," he said. "Whenever an economic system fails to feed its people, the economic system is a failure. And so you take it on yourself as a private citizen to fix that."

People were encouraged to take extra servings of food for later.

They could also pick out a free coat or hat from a donation pile, not only filling their bellies with hot food, but helping them stay warm as well.