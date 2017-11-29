Father 'tears up,' marvels at 10-year-old son's Christmas list

Matt Leadbetter asked his kids to think long and hard about their Christmas list Saturday.

"I just told them to make a list for Santa," said Leadbetter, Houston's father.

And the Tennessee man received a shocking letter from his 10-year-old son.

"I want nothing for Christmas," Houston's letter read. "I want every kid to have a present instead of me."

It was a special moment for Leadbetter, as he knew his son recognized the importance of giving.

"I was proud," said Leadbetter. "I was happy. I teared up."

After Houston rips open his presents each year, he and his grandma spread the joy of Christmas baskets.

"It's really fun because everybody else gets something they don't have, and I can help out the community with stuff they need," said Houston.

For Houston, Christmas is all about helping others.

Houston is collecting shoes to donate to those who would otherwise go without.

"I just want everyone else to have something to make them happy," said Houston.

When Houston looks under the tree on Christmas morning, Leadbetter said it will be anything but empty.

"He'll still get stuff for Christmas," said Leadbetter. "He's a good kid, he's done great in school this year and I'm very very proud of him."

Anyone who feels called to help make Houston's Christmas wish come true can bring donations to Taylor Faith Ministries.

Contact Laura West at 865-387-7945, or find Matt Leadbetter on Facebook.