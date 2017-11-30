Iowa workforce official meets with VA Secretary Shulkin

As we approach the end of Veterans and Military Families month, the Trump administration is hosting a discussion on how to improve veterans' lives moving forward.

State and local officials from all over the country traveled to Washington on Wednesday, and had a chance to spend a few hours with U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Shulkin said it's essential for his agency to work with state and local governments.

He also said, he's focused on cutting federal government regulations that could be serving as a roadblock.

He said, "So what we've looking to hear from our state veterans' directors is what can we do in the federal government to make their jobs easier, to serve veterans easier, and what's the red tape and regulations that we can get rid of in the federal government."

Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, was among the dozens of state and local officials who met with Secretary Shulkin.

She said, right now, she doesn't have the access to help military members start the job hunt before they leave the military - she wants to see that change.

Townsend explained, "Because it may take several months to get all of this done... so there's that three or four month gap that we-- they could do away with and be fully employed."