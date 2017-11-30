Don't get bugged with fresh Christmas trees or plants

If you decorate with a real Christmas tree don't get bugged by holiday pests. Live Christmas trees and plants that are coming from the outdoors, may have some hitchhikers when brought indoors.

The Iowa State University Extension Service says Aphids and spiders are the two most commonly found pests on fresh-cut Christmas trees. In both cases, eggs that would normally remain dormant through cold winter months, hatch when exposed to warm temperatures inside the home.

An infestation may vary from just a few to several hundred. But the good news is that they won't cause any harm or damage to the tree, the house, the furnishings or the occupants. The extension says the bugs won't bite and won't live long enough to grow or multiply.

The extension service says you shouldn't use pests spray on fresh-cut Christmas trees. The insects will quickly die on their own. If newly hatched insects or spiders are found on the floor or other areas around the tree, simply vacuum them up and discard them.

When it comes to insects on poinsettia plants, you may notice whiteflies. They can often be seen fluttering when watering or handling a plant. Heavy whitefly infestations may cause stunting or yellowing of leaves, leaf drop and a decline in plant health. Prevention is the best management strategy. When purchasing plants, carefully check for whiteflies and other insects. Insecticides are not a good control option as they are not very effective.

