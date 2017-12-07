BBB warns danger of shopping through Facebook ads

Better Business Bureau is reporting an uptick of scams from shoppers that purchase items through Facebook and other social media sites.

The BBB reports victims said they clicked on an ad to make a purchase only to later report never receiving the item, receiving a different item or becoming the victim of fraudulent charges.

BBB experts said if you click on the ad, be sure to evaluate the website, and the business behind it. Legitimate websites will have 'HTTPS' in the domain during check out.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, reviews its ads for content. But it does not evaluate the businesses behind those ads.

Other ways to protect yourself includes making sure the seller has a working phone number and address on the website, so you can contact them in case of problems. And being mindful of "too-good-to-be-true" deals.

Click here to report a scam.

