Instead of tickets, sheriff's office gives out gifts at traffic stops

"How are you sir, you got your driver's license on you?" Sheriff Bryan Jump asked a driver.

The Coal County Sheriff's office in Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted traffic stops as drivers approached the highway, but they weren't handing out tickets.

"We're giving safe driving awards [and] gift certificates," Jump said.

"Well what a deal," a driver said.

Jump said his deputies and OHP troopers have done the safety checks for the past four years.

"Instead of looking for the bad guys, we're writing tickets," he said. "One day a year we're going to look for the good guys and give them an award."

This year, Jump said about 80 safe drivers got gift certificates from participating nearby businesses.

"The ones who got their driver's license, wearing their seat belts, having the insurance and their tags all up to date, [got the award]," Jump said.

Many drivers said they left grateful for the early Christmas present.

"It feels awesome and I'm proud of Coal County for doing it," Amy Deaton said.

Jump said he always gets the same reaction.

"Surprised they're getting a gift certificate instead of a ticket," he said.

Deaton said the gesture made her day.

"People need it," she said." [It] re-insures their driving and [I] just thank, the Coal County [deputies] for doing it."