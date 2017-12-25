Soldier surprises daughter at school just in time for the holidays

Kindergarten student Elizabeth Fisher wasn't expecting to see her dad this holiday season, but her parents had a treat for her.

Jacob Fisher, a private in the Army stationed in Virginia, is working on a being a helicopter pilot. He just finished basic training and got to come home to Colorado.

"It's very special to have him home for the holidays when he's been gone for so long," said Kathy Fisher, Jacob's wife.

Fisher will be home for several weeks and his family looks forward to spending time with him.

"He's here again so life can be normal for a few weeks," Kathy Fisher said.

On Thursday, Jacob Fisher surprised his daughter in her kindergarten classroom before a holiday lunch. Kathy has been keeping the secret since October.

"I was so excited for this. I have been anxiously waiting," said Kathy Fisher.

Once Elizabeth saw her father, she didn't let go.