5-year-old asks Santa for a new heart for his baby sister

While most children write letters to Santa asking for their favorite new toys under the tree, a 5-year-old's Christmas request was something truly unexpected.

Photo: Suwannee Fire Rescue

Isaac Vargas wrote a letter asking for a new heart for his baby sister, Ray Lynn.

The 2-month-old baby girl was born with a rare heart condition and is now in the hospital, in need of a transplant.

Isaac left his note for Santa at Christmas On The Square in Live Oak, and workers cleaning up afterwards found the letter. They decided to organize a special visit from Santa.

Isaac's family was surprised with gifts and well wishes, coordinated by first responders and area businesses.

Fire rescue shared photos of the special surprise to Facebook: