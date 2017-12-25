5-year-old asks Santa for a new heart for his baby sister

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- While most children write letters to Santa asking for their favorite new toys under the tree, a 5-year-old's Christmas request was something truly unexpected.
Photo: Suwannee Fire Rescue
Isaac Vargas wrote a letter asking for a new heart for his baby sister, Ray Lynn.
The 2-month-old baby girl was born with a rare heart condition and is now in the hospital, in need of a transplant.
Isaac left his note for Santa at Christmas On The Square in Live Oak, and workers cleaning up afterwards found the letter. They decided to organize a special visit from Santa.
Isaac's family was surprised with gifts and well wishes, coordinated by first responders and area businesses.
Fire rescue shared photos of the special surprise to Facebook: