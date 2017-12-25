Hospital dresses babies for Christmas

Babies are a great gift, which is exactly why nurses at a hospital dressed up the tiniest patients as Christmas presents.

Nurses in the special care nursery at SwedishAmercian in Rockford, Illinois dressed the babies up for Halloween and that was a big hit, so they decided to do it again for Christmas.

Nurse Krista Greene said while parents couldn't physically take their child home for the holiday, it still allowed them a chance to take pictures and share the holiday with family members.

"I feel like as long as we can create a sense of normalcy for these families and for the people involved in their lives, that's what's really important to us and that's why we do our jobs," said Greene.

Each child also received a personalized ornament and stocking as well as a Christmas hat.