WATCH: Santa helps military mom surprise her family

All three kids wanted for Christmas was their mom. Stefanie Hook has been away from home, serving in the Navy for eight months.

Photo courtesy: Chapel Hills Mall

The big man himself helped grant the Hook family's wish. The trio of siblings met with Santa at a mall. Santa brought out a ginormous package. When asking the kids what they thought was inside, one spoke up saying, "A giraffe?"

The gift inside was way better than a giraffe! Hook reached out to the mall asking if they could help out in surprising her kids. Originally, she wanted to jump out from behind Santa, but Santa himself had a better idea.

"I haven't seen Colorado since the end of May," Hook said. "It's been a long time to not see home, and I'm getting to see the kids for Christmas."

