Little girl delivers 1,000 handmade cards to seniors

Eight-year-old Syllas Parker is spreading happiness to people she's never met, one card at a time.

She just finished making 1,000 cards for complete strangers, and on this week, she started passing them out.

Syllas made the notes to make sure every senior in Lincoln, Nebraska would get a holiday card this year. She passed out her first batch of to residents at a retirement center on Wednesday.

The residents loved it.

"It's very thoughtful," said Norma Fry who lives at the center.

Syllas spent the past month making Christmas cards. Wednesday was the day to pass them out: a big day for an 8-year-old.

"I was thinking like kind of nervous, because I've never done this before," said Syllas.

She visited the retirement center and passed them out all by herself.

"I think it's amazing," laughed Wayne Aten, a resident.

Another resident, Fry, said, "It's precious".

And Florence Schmidt said, "She's a special little lady," about Syllas.

Syllas delivered about 125 cards, received many smiles and lots of hugs.

"I think they were happy," said Syllas.

She also visited with many of the seniors which also made their day.

"It's always a pleasure when young folks come in," said Aten.

The highlight though was how the young girl wanted to bring joy to complete strangers.

"This is so cute and so thoughtful of a young child to think of other people," said Fry.

Syllas said she couldn't change a thing, except maybe have her mom help her carry the cards.

"It was really tiring and heavy," said Syllas.

But overall her first stop was a success.

"I think that they appreciated it," said Syllas.

Syllas is a little tired, but enjoyed Wednesday afternoon with the seniors. At the end of the day, she still had more than 800 cards to pass out.