Stress is increasing across the US; What you can do about it

Stress is at an all time high. That's according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Kristen Thompson with Jordan Valley and Burrell Behavioral Health in Springfiled, Missouri said stress is increasing among people of all ages. She said the main reasons tend to be work and money, but social media is now a big contributor.

"Perfectionism shows up in our work life and our social life and our family life," said Thompson. " I think social media fuels perfectionism and so in that way I think those things are linked. There's this constant pressure to do better, more, and hold yourself to an unattainable standard."

That is also something Linda White, a social worker, has seen in kids.

"They're under a lot of stress to perform and I also see college students not wanting to live," said White. "The stressors to perform and to be."

She said most people let the stress of performing win out and fail to take care of themselves.

"When I have a client in front of me and I'm saying 'What do you do for yourself?' It's like a blank stare. What do you do for you? My soap box is you can't give what you don't have," White said.

Some ways to cope with added stress: have reasonable expectations, keep up a wellness routine, have an outside support system whether it's a counselor, a family member or friend and practice mindfulness.

"This idea of be where you are, don't be in what you have to do in an hour from now," Thompson said. "Don't be focusing on what went wrong an hour ago, but be where you are, focus on what you're doing because a lot of stress comes from the to do list that you pile up."