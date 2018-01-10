Local businesses expecting boost in business from warmer temperatures

The QCA is defrosting from seeing weeks with temperatures well below freezing, even dangerously cold wind chills.

On Jan. 10 temperatures are expected to be in the 30’s and 40’s. With the warm-up, local businesses, like Waterpark in Moline, are expecting to see some additional customers.

Facility Manager James Johannes told TV-6 they are staffing enough employees to wash 70-80 cars an hour.

