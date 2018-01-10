How to heat your home for less

With the cold temperatures starting off 2018, electric companies say utility bills might be a little higher than they were last winter.

Kim Phelps with Warren Rural Electric said some ways to help keep your bills low and your house warm, include things like reducing the thermostat a couple degrees and checking the windows to make sure the warm air inside your home isn't escaping to the outside.

For some, the solution could be a little more pricey up front, but they say it'll pay for itself in the end. David Riley with Bowling Green Fireplace & Grill said he installed a fireplace in his home after realizing the price tag of his monthly electric bill.

"Just my personal experience. Like I said, we have an old heat pump and it's not one to brag on so I'm not bad mouthing electricity, there's some good heat pumps out there now days. We have a very old one that needs to be replaced in our first year moving in this home. Like I said it was built in the late 70s early 80s, and we experienced for the first time in our lives some $500 and $600 electric bills. Total shocker to us," said Riley.

Now with using propane as a main source of heat for his home, he said, "We've been having more like $180 electric bills."

That price doesn't include the $400-$600 spent every year on propane, but he said it's saving him big bucks in the long run.

He offered suggestions for others as people try to find the best way to keep their houses warm.

"I love burning wood and if you can talk your wife into it, I recommend it," he laughed. "I can't. I only get to burn wood here at the store, but we burn wood here a lot."

Riley said wood burning stoves are becoming more efficient and requiring fewer logs, which also means less ash to clean up. Riley said they're still putting out the same amount of heat.

"Your wood pile was 15 to 20 ricks of wood and now with a higher efficiency model, you'd be more like five or six ricks of wood," he added.

Riley said the biggest piece of advice he could offer someone trying to stay warm this winter is to have a strong back-up source of heat aside from electricity.

Also, he said if you do use a fireplace or wood burning stove, start checking it around October to make sure there's no need for repairs. It is not worth waiting until the cold hits to find out something needs to be fixed.