Firefighters help rescue dog from duplex fire

Firefighters rescued a dog after a fire in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday after everyone believed the dog had died.

The fire destroyed a duplex early Tuesday afternoon. For a while, firefighters weren't sure if everyone made it out alive, but were eventually able to locate the person they thought might be inside, somewhere else.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the duplex home.

One neighbor says he made sure everyone got out and then went to get the dog.

"I ran around for the dog because he's usually in the basement, but I didn't see him," Brandon Lee said.

Then everyone heard barking. The dog is a pitbull named Pup. The owner had an emotional reunion with the dog she thought had died.

She wasn't available for an interview.

Authorities are still looking into the cause. The Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the duplex.