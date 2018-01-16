UPDATE: 4 children in house where "hundreds and hundreds" of animals were rescued

Vinton Police said four children were living in the house where the Cedar Valley Humane Society has removed about 1,000 animals.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society took in about 1,000 animals found inside this house at 607 W. 6th St. in Vinton on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Four children were also found living in the house. (Samantha Myers/KCRG-TV9)

Police said the children's parents were cooperating with the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding the welfare of the children.

Around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Vinton's building inspector and Vinton Police inspected a house at 607 West 6th Street looking for "dangerous and suspicious animals."

Officers found hundreds of animals inside the house and a detached garage. That included rabbits, rats, mice, hedgehogs, chinchillas, turtles, fish, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, and a bally python.

Officers also found several dead animals scattered through the residence in various states of decomposition or stored in a freezer.

Volunteers from the Cedar Valley Humane Society, Friends of the Shelter, and Wild Thunder Animal Rescue removed animals all day. A veterinarian said many of the animals were malnourished, dehydrated, and living in overcrowded conditions heavily contaminated with excessive amounts of fecal matter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are possible.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is asking for donations- including money, animal cages, beds and food.

Slide show: Look inside the house through photos supplied by the Cedar Valley Humane Society. WARNING: You may find some images disturbing.

_______________

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is dealing with perhaps the largest animal rescue it has ever seen.

Law Enforcement is still investigating the home in Vinton where the Humane Society says it is removing hundreds and hundreds of animals in "terrible" conditions.

The Humane Society expects it'll take in more than 1,000 of those animals.

Workers say the animals were found in unfit living conditions; with no water or food and living with decomposing animal bodies.

"The smell... the empty or dirty food and water bowls... dead animals in cages with living ones. Rotting food. Animals with "DIY surgery" in progress," Cedar Valley Humane Society says in an email asking for urgent donations to help care for the animals.

Workers say their first step will be to get the animals out of these cages and into a larger living spaces.

"We are going to be very creative, we do have some spaces here in the building that we use for animal quarantine or for stray cats is an example that has some blank floor space. So we'll be able to rearrange some things. We'll make it work," Director Preston Moore said.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is asking for donations- including money, animal cages, beds and food.

