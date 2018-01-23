Tips for keeping your home flu and germ-free

"Doorknobs, countertops, light switches..."

They're places around a home that Jennifer Larkin, owner of Jenny Maid's cleaning service in Wichita, Kansas, says could harbor harmful cold and flu viruses.

"Right now, I'm disinfecting it. I'm getting out all the germs," says Larkin.

But there are plenty of other places like the kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom Larkin says will need attention, especially if you have a family member with the flu or cold.

"Normal wipes is a good general clean, but you want to regularly clean your home, maintain your home health because it keeps it fresh, it keeps it germ free, sickness away and illnesses," explains Larkin.

Larkin recommends her four step method to ensure everything is properly sterilized:

"Disinfect, scrub, rinse and dry. Chairs need to be wiped because children have a lot of germs, they touch anything and everything."

When it comes to disinfecting couches, Larkin recommends vacuuming, then using a washcloth with mild detergent and water to wipe down the fabric.

It's also important to remember to disinfect phones, tablets and our remotes frequently, since they're normally objects we use the most that can also harbor viruses and germs.