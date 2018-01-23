Alaska Quake detected in Anamosa

A seismograph in Anamosa detected the earthquake that hit Alaska overnight, triggering tsunami watches along the Pacific coast.

The 7.9 magnitude quake hit just offshore of Alaska, prompting warnings overnight for Alaskans along the coast to get to higher ground for fear of a tsunami. No tsunami ever formed and an all clear was given shortly after 6:00 am Iowa time.

A seismograph in Anamosa was able to pick up the seismic activity Tuesday morning. The graph shows time along the left side and activity then horizontally. Around 4:00 am Iowa time (10:00 am on the graph, which uses Greenwich Mean Time), you can see the level of activity spike. The chart matches the wider lines from an activity taking place far away.

The activity in Anamosa would not be felt by humans but demonstrates the strength of the earthquake that hit Alaska.