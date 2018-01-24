Life without limits: Injured vets learn to ski and snowboard

Veterans from around the United States are learning to ski and snowboard at the annual injured military camp at Squaw Alpine in California.

Twenty veterans, each with a family member or spouse, are being hosted by Achieve Tahoe, Disabled Sports USA and Squaw Alpine. All the expenses including travel, food, lodging and equipment are covered.

"It's just unbelievable," said Jerry Newport, a veteran.

Julius Schram served 5 years of active duty and 19 years in the Army Reserves.

"Organizations help you become and feel normal," Schram says. "I'd say it makes you feel happy again."

Newport was paralyzed just two years and says hard work and discipline are what has brought him to the mountain.

"I'm upright on skis with two great guys," Newport says. "What more could you ask for?"

Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe Haakon Lang-Ree says this camp is important for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

"You can do this," he says. "And we'll help you get there."