8-year-old girl battling cancer signs with college softball team

McKenzie Woods is an 8-year-old from Churchville, Virginia who's battling Leukemia, but now she's getting to see a dream come true.

"We're having McKenzie Woods sign a national letter of intent to join the JMU softball family and to forever become a Duke," said Loren Laporte, head softball coach at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

It's a dream made possible through team IMPACT, a national non-profit that helps children facing serious illnesses through the power of team.

"We have six girls in a group that have really taken on getting to know McKenzie and pretty much talking to her every day through social media," said Laporte. "So yeah, when we have home games, she's going to be in the dugout with us. She's going to come to some of the practices when it gets warmer out. She's going to play a big role in our spring season this year."

"To see her go through this entire experience is so inspiring. Every day I'm just so happy to be a part of her," added sophomore player, Michala Pellegrino. "I literally see her as my younger sister."

Woods was diagnosed with leukemia back in September and her mom, Heather Woods, said she's been a fighter ever since.

"She's been prepping for this moment since she knew that it was the 22nd. We were in the hospital, she actually just got out of the hospital on Friday," said Heather Woods. "And she started getting dressed for today at like, 9 o'clock this morning."

Even though Woods was camera shy, she won't be shy cheering on the Dukes this coming season.