Soldier returns home, surprises daughters at school

There was quite a bit of excitement Tuesday afternoon at Lake Park Audobon Elementary School in Lake Park, Minnesota.

Senior Master Sgt. Travis Schauer returned home and surprised his two oldest daughters a the school. There, he was greeted with hugs, smiles and a tear or two, after returning from a six month deployment to southwest Asia.

Schauer is a member of the Happy Hooligans. Unit members were sent to provide firefighting support at their deployed location.

Prior to the stop at the school, Travis was met at the airport by his wife and youngest daughter.