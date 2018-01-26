Couple looking for stranger who came to their rescue during fire

A Belton, Texas couple who lost their home in a fire earlier this month is searching for the stranger who stopped and helped them as their home went up in flames.

(Photo by Kathleen Serie)

Michael Tuten and Ashley Forrest lost everything, including two cats in a house fire on Jan. 3. Fire officials said the water heater started the fire.

The couple woke up to crackling noises, and found their home filled with smoke.

While Forrest got outside with the couple's two dogs and called 911, a stranger in a vehicle pulled up and pitched in to help, keeping Tuten from rushing back into the house to look for his cats, shutting the valve on the home's propane tank and helping Tuten push a vehicle away from the fire.

"He saved us just by turning the gas off, by pushing the car back and then he disappears," Forrest said.

"He's heroic."

The stranger was gone by the time firefighters arrived. He left before the couple could get his name.

"I think by him sitting there and helping me focus on what I could save, what I could do, what I could prevent from exploding, and making things worse, he helped us out a lot by doing that," Tuten said.

Now, they want to thank him for helping them during a difficult time.

With the help of their friends and coworkers, Tuten and Forrest are now living in a new mobile home.

The couple said the water heater, which caused the fire, had been replaced just weeks before the fire. They said the previous water heater had caused minor smoke damage to the home.