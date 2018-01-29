Iowa creating work-based learning project for students

Iowa Governor Kim reynolds signed her first executive order establishing the Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning.

"We also have to think in the longer term about how we help all K-12 students connect really what they are learning in the classroom to the future careers right here in the State of Iowa. Expanding work-based learning is an essential step in that direction," said Gov. Reynolds.

It will be a joint venture of the Iowa Department of Education and the Iowa Area Education Association Agencies. Together, the agencies will build a selection of work-based learning opportunities for K-12 students, as well as students enrolled in college and trade schools.

Fareway grocery store chain will also be the first business to partner with the state, serving on a board for the project.

The goal is to launch the program by July, 1 2018