A Star Wars send-off for 5-year-old cancer patient

A superhero entourage filled up the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday for one young patient: 5-year-old Bruce Dodd.

"We're just trying to bring as much joy to Bruce as possible in whatever time we're given with him," noted Robin Dodd.

Her son has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It's a rare, aggressive brain stem tumor. Bruce just completed his last radiation therapy treatment.

"It takes the median life span from 2-3 months, to 9-12 months," his mother said. "We know that kids are taken from their parents so suddenly with accidents and trauma, and so we don't take this time for granted."

Robin doesn't know how many days they have left with Bruce. For now, they're not thinking about his diagnosis. They're celebrating Bruce's bravery.

They hope their story will inspire research of DIPG. They plan on participating in a clinical trial, and will select which trial very soon.