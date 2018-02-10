Accumulating Snow Returns Saturday Night into Sunday Morning

Another round of accumulating snowfall is headed for the QCA Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow covered roads and reduced visibility will be possible.

The current timing brings the next round of snow into the area sometime late this evening or near midnight. Look for periods of light to moderate snow to continue into your early Sunday, before wrapping up from southwest to northeast across the region. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur along and east of the River.

Amounts look to be fairly light, but with the past several days of snowfall, any amounts will accumulate to surfaces, bridges, and other elevated spots.

A general 1"-3" is expected, with isolated higher totals possible across the region.

Once the snow clears out of the area Sunday morning, we look to remain snow free, at least through mid week, and possibly beyond that!