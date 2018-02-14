Helping kids cope in the aftermath of tragedy

Today's world can be a scary place for everyone, including kids. With stories about terrorist attacks, shootings, and accidents running on the news, it's impossible to shield kids from the realities of life. However, we can help them cope with the events and continue to move forward.

The parenting experts at Boys Town, one of the largest national childcare organizations, want to help.

Dr. Connie Schnoes, a Boys Town Parenting Expert, offers this advice, "How parents can know if they should seek services is really based on the response not the event. And that's what's difficult for people. They look at the event and think oh they must need help. They've lived through that event. And what's really more important is to look at the child and decide how they are responding to that event."

Here are 6 tips for helping your child in the aftermath of a tragedy

1. Always be available and listen to your child when they want to talk, but don't force children to talk about their feelings.

2. Parents, friends and teachers can all be great sources of support, caring and understanding for kids.

3. You might be fearful and unsettled yourself. Seek adult comfort. Parents should convey confidence in the future and that, "things will be okay" to their children.

4. Getting kids back to their normal activities and their regular schedule as soon as possible promotes positive coping and healing. Routines are comforting to kids.

5. Give kids the time and space to sort through and process their feelings.

6. Monitor kids and stay vigilant as the healing process continues, even months after the event. Watch out for changes in your child's sleep, eating, or mood. Seek professional help if you notice these changes.

If you'd like more information on helping your child through tragedy or other parenting advice, visit www.Boystown.org.