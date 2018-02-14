Sen. Nelson on Florida shooting: It's awful

As the investigation continues into a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says "enough is enough."

Nelson spoke to Gray Television Washington News Bureau reporter Kellie Meyer Wednesday afternoon. He says he knew about fatalities earlier in the day, but did not want to say anything until they were confirmed.

This latest shooting is all too familiar to Floridians. The state also experienced mass shootings at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in June 2016 and at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in January 2017.