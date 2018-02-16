Pit bull protects child during attempted burglary

A 9-year-old was home alone when his pit bull protected him during an attempted burglary earlier this week.

Nine-year-old Shane and his pitbull "Baby Girl" who protected him during a burglary on February 14.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening in Lincoln, Nebraska. The mother of the 9-year-old told police she left him at home when she went to pick up her other children.

"I was upstairs when it happened," said Shane Shafer, a 4th grader.

He said he heard someone at the front door.

"I thought it was my mom because I heard someone trying to open the door, and I thought it was her trying to unlock the door with her keys," he said.

But it wasn't his mom. He said a man with a ski mask came through the front door.

"The dude started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight," said the young boy.

His pit bull, Baby Girl, tried to attack the man in the Shane's defense and then chased him out of the home.

"It was in a blink of an eye and I was really scared. Because, it was only me home and I didn't know who it was and the only protection I had was my dogs," said Shane.

The mother received a call a short time later from a neighbor that an attempted burglary had occurred at the home.

Police said shortly after the mother left, an unknown male wearing a mask attempted to enter the house.

Shane said he thinks the man was trying to get him. And he could only see his eyes. Otherwise he didn't know who he was, but wasn't injured.

"It seemed like he wanted me because when he saw me, he just slowly walked toward me and he didn't look at anything else. He just kept his eyes on me," said Shane.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a silver car.