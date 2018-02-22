Why one teacher allows fidget spinners in class

Students at Prospect Elementary in Seymour, Tennessee can't get enough of fidget spinners.

They're usually not allowed in class because they're so distracting, but one teacher believes, if you can't beat them, join them.

It's all part of the "Fidget Spinner Challenge," a game Physical Education teacher Leesa Taylor came up with for American Heart Month. It's a race against yourself, your friends or the fidget spinner itself.

"They're nuts over the fidget spinners and they're not allowed in school. My son plays with them all the time, so sometimes at home we challenge each other, and I thought, 'Why can't I do this in PE?' So I went and bought some," Taylor said.

Taylor used to do jump rope exercises for American Heart Month, but this year she wanted to switch it up.

She set up different stations around the gym and told students to do each activity for however long the fidget spinner was going.

"It's been a huge hit and the kids are super excited about it, they've embraced it, they've been engaged with every center. They want more so this week I added some more stations, so they're trying to beat their scores from last week," Taylor said.

The 40 minute period is the only gym time students get all week. Taylor said she is always trying to come up with new activities kids will want to do outside of her class.

"I'm just trying to teach them exercise is important no matter how old you are," she said.