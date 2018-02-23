CDC seeking $400 million to replace lab for deadliest germs

The nation's top public health agency is asking for more than $400 million to build a new state-of-the-art lab for the world's most dangerous germs.

The new lab would replace one that was built 13 years ago at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

CDC officials say that lab is quickly wearing down and cannot be upgraded without shutting down the facility for years. The lab investigates deadly and exotic germs like Ebola, smallpox and dangerous new forms of flu.

The agency disclosed its plans for a new lab on Friday.