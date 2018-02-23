Augustana College responds to vandalism including racial speech and threats

A spokesperson for Augustana College says school officials are responding to vandalism found on campus Thursday night. The marks include racial slurs and threats.

The college issued the following statement:

We can confirm a campus security officer found vandalism last night in Evald Hall during a routine check of the building. The building was unlocked, and our students are on spring break.

Because of the nature of the vandalism, Rock Island Police Department was called, and we are jointly investigating.

There was extensive vandalism that included racial slurs, symbols and one message that suggested an act of violence against the college. Due to this being an open criminal investigation, additional details are not available at this time.

The following actions have been taken:

Rock Island Police were notified.

All vandalism has been removed.

We will be increasing patrols around campus.

All buildings will be locked at 4:30 p.m. while the campus is on break.

We will also maintain our high standard of security checks for events, including conducting bag and waist checks at the door.

