College students reunite lost dog with owner

If Deanna Blakely's tears could talk, they would tell you there's a miraculous story behind her wide smile and the dog that has recently returned to her lap.

"She cried, she cried, she was so ecstatic," said Kristen Baksa, Rescue Coordinator for Blount County (Tennessee) Animal Center.

Baska said the dog had been stolen in November, when Blakely moved with her husband to Florida. According to Baska, the dog was discovered in Walland by an East Tennessean and taken to the Blount County Animal Center.

At the animal center, they checked the dog for a microchip and identified his owner: Blakely.

Unfortunately, Blakely was caring for her husband and couldn't make the drive to Tennessee to pick the dog up.

The animal center thought, with Spring Break coming up, maybe somebody driving down to West Palm could take the dog.

"We put out an announcement on our volunteer database and a couple of our volunteers are UT students. They saw it," representatives from the animal center said.

Luckily, a UT student and her friends went out of their way to pick up the dog named Blue and take him to his owner in Florida.

Baska said this was an act of a "good Samaritan, and it just re-energizes everyone involved."