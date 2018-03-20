Spring brings allergy season

While most of us look forward to Spring, it's that time of year when allergens start hanging in the air.

March is usually one of the wettest months for many parts of the country, and the trees and flowers in your yard will probably start blooming if they haven't already.

Although we love nice, green plants and trees around springtime, most of our immune systems doesn't see it that way.

"So when there is a foreign substance that is introduced into our systems, our body launches a defense mechanism, often in the form of antihistamines. And that's what causes our runny nose, itchy eyes, and for a lot of people it's more than that. It's foggy thinking or a chronic cough," said Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, April Schulte.

Dr. Schulte said that there are a variety of natural medications that can treat symptoms of allergies, and says lowering stress levels can also help make them less severe.