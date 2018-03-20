Canadian man reunited with cat lost in Florida

A Canadian cat named Oscar has finally been reunited with his owner after he jumped out of the window of a moving car.

John Heaman said, "I think he was trying to become an American, but he's got to go back to Canada so he has to do things right if you want to become a citizen Oscar you know."

Back on March 8th, Oscar and Heaman were cruising down Highway 200, when Oscar jumped out of the passenger side car window and landed in the roadway.

A driver behind them picked up Oscar and carried him to the Marion County Animal Shelter to be treated.

The staff cleaned him up, and posted a picture of him on their website and days later they got call from Heaman.

Deborah Horvath said, "It was determined that, that was Oscar the cat and that we'd hold him here until he could get back from Canada, after explaining the whole situation."

Come Monday morning, the duo was brought back together and Heaman made sure to have Oscar micro-chipped just in case he decided to make a run again.

Heaman said, "We had about a week home to live without him, but I knew he was well cared for here."

Heaman said since all cats have nine lives, that Oscar should still have a few more to play around with.

And they plan on returning home to Toronto on March 28.