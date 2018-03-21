Veterans find relief through tai chi

At a VA in Tomah, Wisconsin, a new class hopes to provide relief for veterans using an old method.

"I wanted to get more involved in whole health, I think it's such a great movement. It's not something I had the opportunity to be involved in at other places where I've worked in the private sector. So I wanted to jump on board and tai chi was offered, so I took the training and just saw that it could be applicable for so many of our veterans," said Janelle Ponder, a physical therapist assistant.

Through Pain University, the Tomah VA developed many different programs for veterans, like the ancient Chinese martial art.

"It's better than just stretching, than doing normal calisthenics and whatnot and you know it's funner," said Glen Cook Jr., a veteran. "You're trying to calm yourself, what's inside of you. Look into your own body, feel where your pain is and work around it."

Cook Jr. began doing tai chi last fall, before classes were offered in January, but joined on and has since become a regular participant.

"In there, taking my feet off the ground, you know six months ago I couldn't do that. You know, it's helped me a lot for, like I said, balance and you know just self confidence in myself," said Cook Jr.

Tai chi is more than just physical, it can help with depression and anxiety as well.

"Veterans saying 'Oh, I noticed that I was thinking about my breathing the other day when I was stressed out.' Or 'I noticed that I changed the way I moved, instead of twisting through my spine I shifted my weight like we do in tai chi,'" said Ponder.

Along with a standing tai chi class that is offered once per week, there is also an adaptive seated version: the first established in the nation.