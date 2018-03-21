Family asks for cards to brighten 5-year-old's day

Camryn Smith is full of energy and personality, exactly what you'd expect of a 5-year-old girl.

"She hasn't let anything stop her," Zach Smith, Camryn's dad said. "She's always happy and running around and playing and dancing."

But in her short life, Camryn has faced some tough situations. She recently lost her mother, on top of some health issues that have plagued her for years.

It started with thyroid issues and then it was a tumor behind her eye that required radiation.

"That was successful up until a few weeks ago," Smith said. "She started having pain and we found out that the radiation had leaked into her eye causing radiation burn."

Doctors had no choice but to remove her left eye. Camryn, though, barely even notices.

"Her positivity is my positivity," Smith said. "It makes it a lot easier."

Her family works hard to keep the smiles on her face and now her community has joined that effort.

"This town will come out for anybody," Sandy Spillman, Camryn's neighbor, said.

Shortly after Camryn's latest surgery, Spillman took her a get well gift: a card and some candy. The kindergartner's reaction inspired her.

"I came in and gave her the card and she tore into it, it looked like Christmas to me," Spillman said. "I was just really nice.

Since then, a Facebook page called "Shower Camryn with Sunshine" was created asking people from all over to send a little card to help brighten Camryn's day.

"When things like this come up it's just nice to know that everyone can be kind without expecting anything else in return," Smith said.

So far, the acts of kindness seem to be doing the trick. Already nearly two dozen cards have made it to Port Clinton, Ohio. And those small gestures are helping her heal physically and emotionally.

"Sometimes the littlest things can make someone's whole day," Spillman said.

If you would like to send Camryn a card here's the address:

Camryn

4982 Fremont Rd.

Port Clinton, OH 43452

She likes all things princess, along with unicorns and cats.