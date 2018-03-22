Middle school students work toward Adobe Photoshop certification

Seventh grader Tyler Christiansen and his class are learning how to edit videos and photos with Adobe programs.

"It's for our brain basically," Tyler said.

"We're part of a project called Create Idaho," said computer science teacher Annette McFarlin. "And with that, these kids at middle level are able to learn the Adobe Photoshop and then take the certification test."

McFarlin said these seventh graders are learning college level work.

"We had the opportunity to sign up to have them be the second middle school in the state of Idaho to have these kids be able to participate with the certification," she said.

And Tyler thinks that's great.

"I was so amazed," Tyler said. "I mean imagine you in seventh grade. I was expecting everybody else doing this but all of a sudden I hear 'Oh wow, you're the only one.'"

Student Payton Rosello is happy that she's overachieving.

"I have a chance to go through with this in my future careers and all that and I can start doing that now, makes me feel amazing," Payton said.

With her dreams of being a journalist, she's learning the skills that are needed.

"It definitely makes me feel special because I'm like, 'Hey, I'm able to do this,' and there are people out there who aren't able to do this, but this is my thing and I'm still young," she said.

For Tyler, this lesson changed his mind on his future job.

"I want to be like a video game designer and maybe even run my own store," he said.

McFarlin said this project pushes their imagination and knowledge.

"It's about fostering that creativity that we don't normally get to do and so now we have the opportunity to do that," she said.