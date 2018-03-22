"Cornbread" the cat is de-stresser for a sheriff's department

What could make a place feel more like home than a pet?

And while you might associate a spotted Dalmatian with a firehouse or a German shepherd with a police station. In Mountain Home, Arkansas it's a feline that's grabbed the hearts of employees at the Baxter County Sheriff's Department.

As you look down the hallway of the sheriff's office, don't think you're seeing things if a cat suddenly appears, shows up at the reception desk to greet you or is lounging in the outgoing mail basket.

Her favorite place is in a conference room next to her beloved window and space heater, watching the world go by. But like any cat, she has a mind of her own.

"She likes to perch up on the little area over there and be our gargoyle," explained receptionist Crystal Goode, pointing to an elevated corner of the reception desk that looks down on the entire front area. "We've actually had some people say, 'Oh my gosh, it moved!'"

Her basket, which is used to transport her, is an appropriate location because her name is Cornbread, not only because of her cornbread-tinted color.

"We're kind of known here in Baxter County because we serve the inmates beans and cornbread 365 days a year," said Baxter Co. Sheriff John Montgomery.

Cornbread showed up at Montgomery's home three years ago, already fixed and declawed, but with no owner in sight. After considering other options, Montgomery's wife suggested the cat would give the sheriff's office a little more of a home-like atmosphere.

"There were some skeptics," Montgomery said. "One of my lieutenants who did not think this was a good idea, didn't like cats. Well, the cat's up on his desk and he's playing with the cat."

"I am not a cat person at all and really didn't care for cats," added office employee Gayle Tate. "But Cornbread has grown on me. And she'll give you a little massage. She'll just paw your chest. She's really a sweet cat and I've learned to love her."

Cornbread's closeness with the office employees was recently evident when Sgt. Eric Neal passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in January and even Cornbread shared in the grieving process.

"It was really kind of odd," Montgomery said. "It was as if she could sense that something wasn't right. I really believe that Cornbread in her way helps us deal with stress."

One thing is for sure.

"She's part of our family," Montgomery said.