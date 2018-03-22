Chocolatier prepares thousands of treats during busy Easter season

You don't need a golden ticket to visit this chocolate factory, Enstrom Candies is busy stirring, mixing, and selling their Easter treats, but you better act quick.

Last year they sold over 3,000 of their chocolate eggs and 5,000 bunny shaped sweets.

Staff said they expect the same if not more to be sold in the next couple weeks. Easter is one of their busiest times of the year, second to Christmas.

Each chocolate egg takes two days to make. Then they are personalized and filled with different flavors.

"Vanilla nut, which is kind of like vanilla fudge, we have a Swiss cr?me which is like a whipped chocolate inside, all of these eggs are sliceable so you can share with people if you want to. We have pecan fudge with milk chocolate or dark chocolate on the outside, we have coconut cr?me which is very popular," said Charlene Watson, retail manager for Grand Junction Enstrom Candies.

Staff said once they are sold out, that's it they are all gone until next year.