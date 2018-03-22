Students spread message of safe driving during prom season

Spring is here, and that means prom season.

Members of Hidden Valley's Prevention Club gather to work on Arrive Alive campaign

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, or YOVASO is trying to keep teens safe on the road during the typically dangerous months of May and August.

"Try to tell them, 'It can wait. Put it down,' or sometimes they'll have me text instead of them, since they're driving," said Rachel Davis, a high school senior.

Ariana Mandros, another senior, agreed, "I keep my phone normally in the seat beside me or in the back seat, where I can't reach it, even if I hear it go off. I try not to have loud, distracting music. You always want to pay attention to the road."

Mandros and Davis, along with their friend, Samuel Byerly, are members of the Prevention Club at their school. They also work in conjunction with YOVASO, as it kicks off its Arrive Alive campaign.

School resource officer Brandon Smith helps guide their efforts, which often means standing up to their peers.

"I think it's good. I think we're in a culture now where kids younger and younger are starting to speak up and starting to realize the dangers , which is good," said Smith.

The message isn't just important for teen drivers. Often it's their adult counterparts who are the biggest violators.

Byerly said, "My 34- year-old brother does it. So, I can see, he's gotten to the point where he's so comfortable with driving that he just doesn't feel it necessary to worry as much."

The goal is to keep teens from developing bad driving habits in the first place.

The Arrive Alive campaign will spread its safety message through flyers.

Students will also sign a pledge to stay safe on prom night, and schools will hold mock crashes to show the consequences of impaired or distracted driving.

YOVASO's Arrive Alive campaign runs through May 4. You can learn more about the campaign here: www.yovaso.org/campaigns/arrive-alive/.

