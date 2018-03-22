Wisconsin family shares father's story as WWII spy society is honored in D.C.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor Congress can hand out.

Wednesday afternoon, the 13,000 members of the World War II spy society, the Office of Strategic Services, received the honor.

Matt Bolland, from Stoughton, Wisconsin, was there on behalf of his late father-- Lt. Colonel Gerhard L. Bolland.

Matt Bolland said, "It wasn't until basically today their story could finally be told, Congress recognized their contributions to the war effort."

Honoring the OSS doesn't end with the Gold Medal, a new museum showcasing their service is expected to open near Washington, D-C by 2020.

